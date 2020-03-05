Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core-Mark in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 11.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

