Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

CORR stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

