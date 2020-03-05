Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.
About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
