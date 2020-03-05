Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.