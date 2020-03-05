Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

