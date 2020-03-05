Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

CWH opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $18,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.