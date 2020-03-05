Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.13.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial
Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Altagas
Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Altagas
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report