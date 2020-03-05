Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.13.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

