Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Altagas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

TSE:ALA opened at C$21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.80. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$17.31 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

