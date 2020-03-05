Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has been given a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.36 and a 1-year high of C$12.83.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.