Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has been given a C$13.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.36 and a 1-year high of C$12.83.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial
Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Altagas
Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Altagas
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report