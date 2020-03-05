CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) to Neutral

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.07.

Shares of TSE:AD opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

