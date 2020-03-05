Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

