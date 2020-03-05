Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 18.50 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 18.50 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

