MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €249.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €249.00 ($289.53) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €237.38 ($276.02).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €216.80 ($252.09) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €186.90 ($217.33) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €266.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.