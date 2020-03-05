Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €104.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.77 ($116.01).

Shares of SAN opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.12.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
CIBC Downgrades Alaris Royalty to Neutral
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 360 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB a CHF 18.50 Price Target
MTU Aero Engines Given a €249.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
MTU Aero Engines Given a €249.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi a €104.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi a €104.00 Price Target
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report