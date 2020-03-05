Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €104.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.77 ($116.01).

Shares of SAN opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.12.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

