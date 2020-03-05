HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.07 ($52.40).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €36.68 ($42.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.44. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

