Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.73 ($50.85).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €31.79 ($36.97) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.