Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.70 ($24.07) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.69 ($19.41).

DTE stock opened at €15.08 ($17.54) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.16 and its 200-day moving average is €15.14. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

