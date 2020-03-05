BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

BA stock opened at GBX 608.80 ($8.01) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.14.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

