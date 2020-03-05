DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 400

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.88 ($5.09).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 327.40 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.38.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.