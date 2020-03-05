Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.52) on Thursday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.21.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

