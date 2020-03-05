Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coats Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.85 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.90 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

