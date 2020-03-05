Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Investec downgraded Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.75).

LON SPT opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

