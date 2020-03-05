Tyman’s (TYMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

TYMN stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.93.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

