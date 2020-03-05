JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Target Price to GBX 550

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.48).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 418.10 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.80.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

