Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 161

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 161 ($2.12) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 179.22 ($2.36).

EMG opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

