Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 483.32 ($6.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Headlam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 402.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99.
Headlam Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.