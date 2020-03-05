Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 483.32 ($6.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. Headlam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 402.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

