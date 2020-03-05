Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 475

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital upgraded Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 494.75 ($6.51).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 427.10 ($5.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

