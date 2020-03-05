Barclays Cuts International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 763

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 70.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price (down from GBX 665 ($8.75)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 681.43 ($8.96).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 446.93 ($5.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.