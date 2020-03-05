Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.91 ($7.71).

RMV stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 605.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 earnings per share for the current year.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

