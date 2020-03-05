Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.56. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.