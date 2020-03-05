Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.56. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

