BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,890 ($24.86). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHP. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.77 ($23.75).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,456.80 ($19.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,680.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,718.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

