Barclays Trims Aggreko (LON:AGK) Target Price to GBX 780

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

AGK stock opened at GBX 703.79 ($9.26) on Thursday. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Analyst Recommendations for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

