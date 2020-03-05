Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Arcontech Group stock opened at GBX 196.99 ($2.59) on Thursday. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.11 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.45.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

