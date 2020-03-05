Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.13, approximately 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Peugeot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Peugeot alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.