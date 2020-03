Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.13, approximately 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Peugeot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citro├źn, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

