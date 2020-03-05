SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

