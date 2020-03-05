Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.01 ($18.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

ENI opened at €11.08 ($12.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.87 and its 200-day moving average is €13.59. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

