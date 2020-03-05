Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,300 shares of company stock worth $1,311,379 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $22,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

