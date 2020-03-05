Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,287,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,631 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

