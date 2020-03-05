CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CNXM. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

CNXM stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 236,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

