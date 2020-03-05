Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 351,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 147,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

