Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.44, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.