Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

