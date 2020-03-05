Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

