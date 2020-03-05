Sundial Growers (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

