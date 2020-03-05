Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RUBY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

