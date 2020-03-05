Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RDVT opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

RDVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Red Violet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

