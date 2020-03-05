SharpSpring (SHSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect SharpSpring to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. SharpSpring has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

