Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLRY. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tilray has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $78.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tilray by 27.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Tilray by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

