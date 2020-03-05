Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIFI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

WIFI stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 38.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 284.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

