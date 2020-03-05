Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WATT. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

