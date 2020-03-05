Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
SIL opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13. Silvercrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.04.
About Silvercrest Metals
