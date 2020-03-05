Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

SIL opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.13. Silvercrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.04.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

